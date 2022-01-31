NCLAT sets aside order that directed to consider Kapil Wadhawan’s 2nd offer

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside an earlier order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which had directed the administrator of the debt-ridden DHFL to put the second settlement proposal by erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan before its lenders for consideration.

The appellate tribunal observed that NCLT has passed directions to consider the second proposal from Wadhawan, despite the fact that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of DHFL had already by an overwhelming majority approved the Piramal Capital & Housing Finance’s resolution plan and the administrator had applied before it for its approval.

Citing a recent judgement passed by the Supreme Court in the case of Ebix Singapore, the NCLAT said “there was no scope for negotiations between the parties once the CoC has approved the resolution plan”.

“The said exercise was beyond the jurisdiction of the adjudicating authority (NCLT), hence unsustainable and liable to be set aside,” said a three-member NCLAT bench in its judgement passed on January 27, 2022.

The NCLAT direction came over a batch of petitions filed by Union Bank of India on behalf of the CoC, DHFL’s Administrator and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance — successful resolution applicant challenging NCLT order.

On May 19, 2021, the NCLT had directed the administrator of DHFL to place the second offer by Wadhwan before CoC for consideration, decision, voting and to inform it within 10 days. with pti