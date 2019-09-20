NBFC crisis: Banks may have to take larger haircut

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said banks may have to take a larger haircut in troubled non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which are facing governance issues.

“The resolution will have to be market-based. In this, the banks and other lenders will have a major role to play. Because in NBFCs where there are major governance issues, in such cases they need to take a larger haircut,” Das said at the India Economic Forum Summit of Bloomberg.

The RBI Governor said that the central bank will step in to take action on the NBFC problem only when it is required to.

“The first preference will be to a market mechanism to resolve the NBFC problem. Market mechanism would basically mean that the existing promoter go for stake sales, bring in new promoters or they bring new money in their set up. There has to be inflow of resources either by stake sale or going for securitisation of assets,” he said.