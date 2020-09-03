Naushad Forbes: ‘Govt needs to put cash in hands of people to spend it … we should use this crisis to build infrastructure deficit’

Naushad Forbes, co-chairman of Forbes Marshall.

Calling for the government to make sure that India recovered to last year’s growth levels, Naushad Forbes, co-chairman Forbes Marshall told Sandeep Singh that immediate steps should be directed towards massive infrastructure spending and putting cash in the hands of people for spending. Stating that there is a disconnect between what is being publicly said and what needs to be done immediately in the short run, he said that if you publicly deny that there is a big problem, you are removing the scope for significant action in the immediate term. Edited excerpts:

Did the magnitude of GDP contraction surprise you?

No, it was expected. I would say that because in April everything came to a complete halt. In fact, some of it is a self-inflicted wound because we shut down more than we needed. We shouldn’t have stopped logistics and we needn’t have stopped all manufacturing as we did in April. Those mistakes took two months to unravel. May. Now we are over that part, the first step now is to make sure that we recover to last year’s level.

What should be the way forward to come out of the grave situation that we are in?

My recommendation would be that if we do something that is immediate, it should be aimed at something that puts cash in the hands of people who will spend it and not save it and that will sustain employment levels.

Second is massive infrastructure investment. Yes, it will take longer to show up in economic activity but all of that is valuable investment in the long run. If people see contracts happening, and contractors in turn start placing orders in industries system, even if the money is not yet flowing in short run, it will be a huge confidence booster. It could turn the whole gear and companies will think that in six months time you are going to need capacity to deliver to all these contracts that are starting to flow, so they will hang on to their people instead of going for cost reduction. I think we should use this crisis as a way to build the infrastructure deficit we have in the country.

Industry is asking for GST rate cuts to revive demand. How do you see that?

I am not convinced things like GST cut are a good way of stimulating demand. My colleagues in the industry are, but I am not While I don’t know how much tax stimulates demand, it certainly seems to me that it reduces revenue much more than it stimulates demand. In fact, if you use the same amount in a different way in a different place, maybe that can stimulate more demand.

There have been discussions between industry and people at the top in the government. Have they been productive or do you think there are some gaps in industry’s communication and government’s action?

Any larger interaction with the government tends to be focussed on how everything is fine in terms of our long run prospects. That is not a good message to send. There is a disconnect between what is being publicly said and what needs to be done immediately in the short run. If you publicly deny there is a big problem, you are removing the scope for significant action in the immediate term.

