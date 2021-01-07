National Infra Pipeline: FM reviews progress of projects worth `3.6L cr

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held a meeting to review the progress of 34 projects in the health and water resources sectors involving investments of Rs 3.6 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

While 24 of these projects worth Rs 80,915 crore are under the supervision of the health ministry, the department of water resources, rural development & Ganga rejuvenation oversees 10 large projects worth Rs 2,79,604 crore, the Finance Ministry said.

Secretaries of water resources and health attended the meeting, which focussed on the implementation of the projects and bottlenecks, if any.

“The agenda was to discuss the progress of NIP projects, expenditure incurred so far and the initiatives taken to expedite the project implementation,” the ministry said in a statement. This was the second review meeting by Sitharaman with various ministries and departments to monitor and accelerate the NIP project implementation.

With the economy battered by the pandemic, a government task force had in April firmed up a road map for capital investments of Rs 111 lakh crore in infrastructure under the NIP over six years through FY25, pledging 71 per cent of the expenditure for energy, roads, urban development and railways, and envisaging a key role for private investors. Sitharaman has asked the two ministries/departments to push infrastructure expenditure by effectively implementing NIP projects in time.

Many ministries and departments have shown substantial progress in project implementation and expenditure, especially in the second quarter, according to the statement.