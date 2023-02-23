PM Narendra Modi invites green energy stakeholders to invest in India, says nation a ‘goldmine’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday sought investments in India’s green energy sector, saying the country’s potential in renewable energy is no less than a “goldmine”. Speaking at a post-Budget webinar on green growth, PM Modi said India would play an important role in green energy and invited investments from all stakeholders.

“India will play an important role in green energy, I invite all stakeholders to invest in India,” he said, adding that the potential of renewable energy like solar, wind energy and biogas in the country is no less than a goldmine.

India is targeting production of 5 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen, PM Modi said at the webinar, adding that a Rs 19,000 crore incentive has been provided to the private sector.

He stated that the government is very focussed on bio-fuel and it will bring a lot of opportunity for investors.

PM Modi added, “40 per cent of electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel, 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol achieved before target dates.”

“India has to increase battery storage capacity to 125 giga-watts hour,” he said at the webinar.

While addressing stakeholders on various announcements made in the Budget, PM Modi said the Union budgets since 2014 have not just addressed present challenges but have furthered new age reforms.

“This Budget is an opportunity for the security of India’s future. We need to work collectively and swiftly to implement Budget policies,” he said.

Around 300,000 government vehicles, which are older than 15 years, will be scrapped, PM Modi said. He added, Rs 3,000 crore has been allotted for vehicle scrapping in the Union Budget 2023.