scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

NACH to be available on all days from Aug 1: RBI

NACH, a bulk payment system operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) facilitates one-to-many credit transfers such as payment of dividend, interest, salary and pension.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 4, 2021 11:58:37 pm
NACH has emerged as a popular and prominent mode of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to a large number of beneficiaries.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Friday said National Automated Clearing House (NACH) will be available on all days of the week, effective August 1, 2021.

NACH, a bulk payment system operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) facilitates one-to-many credit transfers such as payment of dividend, interest, salary and pension.

It also facilitates collection of payments pertaining to electricity, gas, telephone, water, periodic instalments towards loans, investments in mutual funds and insurance premium.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In order to further enhance customer convenience, and to leverage the 24×7 availability of real-time gross settlement (RTGS), NACH which is currently available on bank working days, is proposed to be made available on all days of the week effective from August 1, 2021, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

NACH has emerged as a popular and prominent mode of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to a large number of beneficiaries.

This has helped transfer of government subsidies during the present COVID-19 in a timely and transparent manner, RBI said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement