Mutual funds asset base hits record of Rs 25 lakh crore

On the back of strong investment inflow into liquid schemes of mutual funds in August, the assets under management (AUM) crossed a record of Rs 25 lakh crore in August. While the industry AUM stood at Rs 23.05 lakh crore in July 2018, it rose by a record 2.14 lakh crore or 9.3 per cent in August to hit an all-time high of Rs 25.20 lakh crore in August.

Association of Mutual Funds in India data shows that the rise in industry AUM was primarily led by strong inflow in the liquid schemes or money market segment run by MFs as they witnessed Rs 171,108-crore inflow in August. These schemes invest in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter periods. The equity schemes saw a net inflow of Rs 7,734 crore.

Following the rise in equity markets and net inflow of Rs 7,734 crore into equity schemes in August, the equity AUM of mutual funds rose by 4.2 per cent or by Rs 28,578 crore to reach a record high of Rs 712,665 crore. In August, the Sensex rose 2.8 per cent. Other than the liquid and equity schemes, the balanced schemes saw a net inflow of Rs 2,630 crore in August and the tax-saving ELSS schemes witnessed a net inflow of Rs 641 crore.

On the other hand, while the income funds saw a net outflow of Rs 6,520 crore, the gold ETFs saw a net outflow of Rs 45 crore.

The monthly rise in the asset base is mainly due to the industry body’s investor awareness campaign and strong participation from retail investors, said N S Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI. Stating that systematic investment plans continue to be the fancy of retail investors, he said that while SIP allows investors to invest in small amounts periodically, it also helps in rupee cost averaging. — With PTI inputs

