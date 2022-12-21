scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Mudra loan NPA only 3.17% of advances: Finmin

Lenders, including banks, non-banking financial companies and micro-finance institutions, disbursed Mudra loans of Rs 17.35 trillion between April 1, 2017 and November 25 this year, minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The gross NPAs in the banking system, which eased to a six-year low in March 2022, stood at 5.9%.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The finance ministry on Tuesday said non-performing assets (NPAs) relating to Mudra loans stood at just 3.17% of the credit disbursed as of March 2022.

Lenders, including banks, non-banking financial companies and micro-finance institutions, disbursed Mudra loans of Rs 17.35 trillion between April 1, 2017 and November 25 this year, minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), meant primarily for budding and small entrepreneurs in the non-corporate and non-farm sectors, loans up to Rs 10 lakh are extended to a beneficiary at affordable rates. The scheme completed seven years in April.

Karad’s statement comes amid growing fears among analysts about possible deterioration of asset quality in the Mudra segment, as most of such loans are collateral-free. Of course, they concede that the PMMY has improved access to credit for people belonging to vulnerable sections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...

While acknowledging the need for better targeting under the scheme, official sources, however, have pointed out that the bad loan ratio in the Mudra segment is still below that in the overall commercial banking system. The gross NPAs in the banking system, which eased to a six-year low in March 2022, stood at 5.9%.

Karad said, to contain NPAs in Mudra loans, public-sector banks (PSBs) have been periodically advised to improve underwriting appraisal standards, make granular analysis of the substandard accounts and regularly monitor asset quality for small-ticket loans. The lenders have also been directed to maintain regular contact with borrowers, he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:30:15 am
Next Story

Congress warns of protest if petrol prices not reduced as crude oil prices drop

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close