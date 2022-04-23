MPC Minutes: ‘Inflationary pressures necessitate policy action’

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has cautioned that the estimates now point to inflation remaining above the upper tolerance band in the near-term even as growth projections have undergone downward revisions, according to minutes of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting held on April 8.

“These are indicative of the sheer magnitude of the adverse exogenous supply and price shocks. While the risks to domestic growth call for continued accommodative monetary policy, inflationary pressures necessitate monetary policy action,” Das said. The RBI kept the Repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and introduced the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) for liquidity management. Retail inflation for March was at 6.95 per cent.

According to Das, while the risks to domestic growth call for continued accommodative monetary policy, inflationary pressures necessitate monetary policy action. “The circumstances warrant prioritising inflation and anchoring of inflation expectations in the sequence of objectives to safeguard macroeconomic and financial stability, while being mindful of the ongoing growth recovery,” Das said.

“There is also a need to avoid undue disruptions in the financial markets. Given this delicate balance between inflation and growth, I vote for retaining the repo rate at 4.0 per cent and maintaining the accommodative stance while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth,” Das said. “The situation is dynamic and fast changing, and we should constantly reassess the situation and tailor our actions accordingly,” he said.

Jayanth Varma, Member of MPC, said, “the changed situation warrants immediate action on the policy rate for the simple reason that the forward guidance given in the last meeting effectively precludes such action.”

“Coming to the “stance”, I think it is wholly appropriate that this word has been dropped from the resolution. In the extremely uncertain situation that prevails today, it is very important for the MPC not to issue any forward guidance that would tie its hands,” Varma said.

According to Varma, it is necessary to communicate clearly that in future meetings, the MPC would consider itself completely free to take any action on the policy rates that may be warranted by the data that becomes available in the coming weeks. “With inflation projected to breach the upper tolerance limit for several months, it is imperative for the MPC to communicate its resolve to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward,” Varma said.

“It is also necessary to prepare the markets for the withdrawal of the post pandemic monetary accommodation. I therefore vote to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth,” Varma said.

According to RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra, if, as the projections show, inflation persists in high reaches, the drainage of liquidity already achieved and planned for the year ahead will reduce risks of excess liquidity fanning inflationary pressures and posing threats to financial stability. “It will also facilitate the transmission of policy impulses across market segments and the interest rate structure,” Patra said.