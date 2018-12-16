Moving towards ideal fiscal deficit; need to cut public debt in 4-5 yrs: Subhash Chandra Garg

Even as the Indian economy is moving towards an ideal fiscal deficit level of around three per cent of Gross Domestic Product, it still has an overhang of high public debt which needs to be reduced in four-five years, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said Saturday. With fiscal deficit under control and inflation moderate, India’s macroeconomic parameters are among the best globally, he said.

Advertising

“Whether you look at fiscal deficit, or you look at the inflation management or reserves … fiscal deficit we are very close to now coming to three per cent level considered ideal. We still have an overhang of a very large public debt…maybe in next four-five years that is the area where we will need to focus,” Garg said at the FICCI Annual General Meeting here, as per a PTI report.

Last year, a government-appointed committee on reviewing the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act suggested cutting the Centre’s fiscal deficit to 2.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2023 and adopting debt-to-GDP ratio as a new anchor of fiscal policy along with the deficit.

The committee suggested that India should monitor its debt-to-GDP ratio and gradually bring it down to 60 per cent — comprising of 40 per cent for the Centre as against the existing 49.4 per cent, and 20 per cent for the states as against the existing 21 per cent.

Advertising

Rating agencies have raised concerns over the level of public debt and refrained from upgrading the sovereign rating of the country. “Most credit rating agencies give a lot of weightage to the debt to GDP ratio of country, we focused more on the fiscal deficit presently. But going forward, that is the area where we will focus,” Garg said.

Giving the rationale for adopting debt-to-GDP ratio as the fiscal anchor, the FRBM Committee had said: “There was broad consensus that a debt ceiling combined with fiscal deficit as an operational target can jointly provide a robust fiscal framework for India. India, with a public debt close to 70 per cent of GDP, currently stands out as among the most indebted countries amongst the relevant peer group of emerging markets. Finally public debt exemplifies an important factor in the assessments of rating agencies.”

While debt needs to be brought down, India has more or less tackled the challenge of inflation, Garg said .

“I think we have more or less conquered, I wouldn’t say things may not go wrong, can go wrong sometimes, there are certain external factors like oil… which are not completely in our control. But I think we are reasonably assured that the inflation is less of a worry.”

Headline inflation fell to a 17-month low of 2.33 per cent in November, primarily due to a favourable base effect and fall in prices of vegetables and cereals. Garg also said India can become a $10 trillion economy by 2030 if some of the concerns are addressed. He impressed upon the industry leaders to invest in the infrastructure sector where there is huge deficit.

Speaking about Friday’s board meeting of the RBI, Garg, who is the government nominee on its board, said governance, liquidity and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.