MoS IT: Leading global names interested in India as chip hub

The government is expecting to sign a “significant” number of MoUs with players in the semiconductor ecosystem during India’s first global semiconductor conference that is scheduled for later this month, said Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

The conference, called Semicon India 2022, will be organised in Bengaluru from April 29 to May 1. “The interest that is being shown by leading names of the world in India as a design, manufacturing, packaging, display, compound fab hub is unprecedented,” he said. The Centre is expecting some of the biggest names in the semiconductor space to participate in the conference, Chandrasekhar said.

In December last year, the Union Cabinet had approved a Rs 76,000-crore policy programme for semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem. ens