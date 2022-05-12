Morgan Stanley: GDP growth to fall to 7.4%; 6% repo by Dec

Global investment banking group Morgan Stanley has slashed India’s GDP growth for 2022 to 7.4 per cent from 7.5 per cent earlier and for 2023 to 6.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the wake of elevated inflation level of over 6 per cent and forecast the repo rate to rise to 6 per cent by December 2022.

Within Asia, India would be the economy which will be most exposed to upside risks to inflation, given the higher energy import burden and sustained strength in domestic demand, Morgan Stanley said in its report.

“Although we look for a modest step down from 8.1 per cent growth in India last year to 7.4 per cent this year, that deceleration is much more modest than in the rest of the world. Higher commodity prices and uncertainty are a bit of a restraint, but the underlying fundamentals remain solid.”

It expects front-loaded rate hikes, “as we pencil in hikes of 50 bps each in June and August, to be followed by 25 bps increases thereafter”.