Monday, Mar 06, 2023
More sugar exports possible if domestic output reaches as estimated: Govt official

Sugar production stood at 35.9 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

Sugar exportsThe government has allowed export of 6 million tonnes of sugar this year. (File image)
More sugar exports possible if domestic output reaches as estimated: Govt official
India has a cushion to export additional 1 million tonnes of sugar this year if the domestic output reaches the estimated 33.6 million tonnes, a senior food ministry official said on Monday.

Sugar availability is comfortable in the country even as the total sugar production is pegged lower at 33.6 million tonnes in the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year (October-September), he said.

Sugar production stood at 35.9 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

“Next month, we will get concrete data of sugar production and then we will take a call on further sugar exports, ” Additional Secretary in the food ministry Subhod Kumar told reporters.

Sugar production has reached 24.7 million tonnes till February of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, he said.

“More exports are possible and we have a cushion for exports of additional one million tonnes, suppose the overall production reaches the estimated 33.6 million tonnes this year,” the official said.

The government has allowed export of 6 million tonnes of sugar this year.

India is the world’s second largest sugar producing nation and one of the top exporters.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 14:41 IST
