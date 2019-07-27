More airports to be listed for privatisation: AAI Chairman

After successful bids for six airports in India, the government plans to privatise more during the second term of the Modi government, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra.

“As part of the 100 days agenda, we wanted several more airports (to be listed for privatisation),” he said at a briefing Friday, adding that the list of airports that the government will invite bids from in the second phase is expected to be finalised in a week.

“Frankly, we are still working on it — the number and the names. And I expect that we should make some list and send it to the ministry before I leave,” said Mohapatra, who will be replacing Ramesh Abhishek as the new Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary from August 1.

The airports up for privatisation are expected to have an annual passenger traffic of 1-1.5 million. “We have appointed two consultants to understand the … attractiveness of various airports for attracting investment from the private sector,” he said.

Mohapatra added that he hoped to see foreign airports participate in the second phase due to the first phase’s success.

As a result, AAI may also revise its borrowing requirements, because the disinvestment would mean the authority’s capital expenditure commitments would reduce, he said.

“(AAI) will also earn significantly, because the kind of offers that have come are adding a lot to our income,” he said.

The AAI Chairman also said that the reduced capex costs at the privatised airports would allow the body to deploy its capex commitments “elsewhere”.

The government last year had decided to privatise six profit-making airports—Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Trivandrum and Mangalore —through a public-private partnership (PPP) model that would give bidders the rights to operate, manage and develop the airports for 50 years.

The Adani Group had out-bid players like the GMR Group, AMP Capital and National Infrastructure and Investment Fund for these airports.

While the Union Cabinet has granted approval to operate three of the airports so far, cabinet approval for the remaining three—Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum—is expected “soon”.