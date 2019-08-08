Monetary Policy Review: RBI lowers GDP forecast to 6.9% from 7%; points to ‘weakening of demand conditions’

Acknowledging the slowdown in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed the real GDP growth for 2019-20 from 7 per cent projected in the June policy to 6.9 per cent. The growth is likely to be in the range of 5.8-6.6 per cent for the first half of 2019-20 and 7.3-7.5 per cent for the second half of the year with risks somewhat tilted to the downside.

GDP growth for the first quarter of 2020-21 is projected at 7.4 per cent, the RBI said. The base effects will turn favourable in the second half of 2019-20.

“Various high frequency indicators suggest weakening of both domestic and external demand conditions,” it said. The Business Expectations Index of the Reserve Bank’s industrial outlook survey shows muted expansion in demand conditions in Q2, although a decline in input costs augurs well for growth.

In the RBI’s June resolution, real GDP growth for 2019-20 was projected at 7.0 per cent – in the range of 6.4-6.7 per cent for the first half of 2019-20 and 7.2-7.5 per cent for H2 – with risks evenly balanced. However, many sectors like auto are now facing a slowdown.

“The impact of monetary policy easing since February 2019 is also expected to support economic activity, going forward,” Das said.

Last week, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said there has been a distinct slowdown in the economy and the problem was compounded by the tight liquidity situation in the non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies and the reluctance of banks to lend funds. L&T chairman AM Naik had said “we should feel ‘lucky’ even if GDP clips at 6.5 per cent”.

On inflation, the central bank projected the path of CPI inflation at 3.1 per cent for Q2 of 2019-20 and 3.5-3.7 per cent for the second half of 2019-20, with risks evenly balanced. In the second bi-monthly monetary policy resolution of June 2019, CPI inflation was projected at 3.0-3.1 per cent for H1 of 2019-20 and 3.4-3.7 per cent for H2 of 2019-20. “The actual headline inflation outcome for Q1 of 2019-20 at 3.1 per cent was in alignment with these projections,” it said.

According to the RBI, the baseline inflation trajectory for the next four quarters will be shaped by several factors. First, the uptick in food inflation may be sustained by price pressures in vegetables and pulses as more recent data suggest, it said. It has projected CPI inflation for Q1 of 2020-21 at 3.6 per cent.

Uneven spatial and temporal distribution of monsoon could exert some upward pressure on food items, though this risk is likely to be mitigated by the recent catch up in rainfall. Second, despite excess supply conditions, crude oil prices may likely remain volatile due to geo-political tensions in the Middle-East, it said.

Third, the outlook for CPI inflation excluding food and fuel remains soft.

Manufacturing firms participating in the industrial outlook survey expect output prices to ease in Q2. Fourth, one year ahead, inflation expectations of households polled by the Reserve Bank have moderated.