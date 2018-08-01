Monetary Policy 2018 LIVE: Home loans, EMIs to get costlier as RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. (File Photo) Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. (File Photo)

RBI Monetary Policy 2018 LIVE: For the second time in two months, the Reserve Bank of India Wednesday raised the interest rate by 0.25 per cent on inflationary concerns. The central bank, in its third bi-monthly policy of the current fiscal, raised benchmark repo or the short term rate at which it lends to other banks, by 0.25 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

The 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel kept its stance at neutral. For July-September, it pegged CPI-based retail inflation at 4.2 per cent which it saw firming up to 4.8 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal.

The projected inflation rate is above its targeted comfort level of 4 per cent. The RBI retained the GDP forecast for the current fiscal at 7.4 per cent on robust corporate earnings and buoyant rural demand, though it flagged global trade tensions for Indian exports. It also saw the GDP forecast at 7.5-7.6 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal.

The hike in June was the first time the benchmark lending rate was raised in over four years. This is now the first time since October 2013 that the central bank has raised the repo rate at two consecutive policy meetings.

As the two-day meeting commenced on Monday, The Indian Express reported that opinion was divided over whether the MPC would raise interest rates or leave it unchanged. Some analysts said there was no urgency in delivering back-to-back hikes, while others said the MPC would adopt a cautious stance and increase rates.

