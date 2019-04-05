Monetary Policy Outlook: RBI slashes GDP growth forecast

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed the GDP growth forecast to 7.2 per cent for 2019-20 from 7.4 per cent projected in the February policy amid “some signs of domestic investment activity weakening as reflected in a slowdown in production and imports of capital goods”.

Unveiling the monetary policy, the RBI said the GDP growth for 2019-20 in the February policy was projected at 7.4 per cent in the range of 7.2-7.4 per cent in H1, and 7.5 per cent in Q3 — with risks evenly balanced. “The moderation of growth in the global economy might impact India’s exports. On the positive side, however, higher financial flows to the commercial sector augur well for economic activity,” the RBI said.

“GDP growth for 2019-20 is projected at 7.2 per cent — in the range of 6.8-7.1 per cent in the first half of 2019-20 and 7.3-7.4 per cent in the second half — with risks evenly balanced,” it said. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) observed that the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has pegged India’s real GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2018-19, revised down from 7.2 per cent in its first advance estimates. “More recent high frequency indicators point to manufacturing growth slowing down, while investment demand is subdued. Credit flows to micro and small as well as medium industries remains muted, though they somewhat improved for large industries,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

“Capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector is running above its long-term average. There is also some improvement in business sentiment. High frequency indicators of the services sector such as sales of commercial vehicles and freight traffic indicate moderation in activity,” he said.

On the inflation front, the RBI said the inflation path during 2019-20 is likely to be shaped by several factors. “Low food inflation during January-February will have a bearing on the near-term inflation outlook. The fall in the fuel group inflation witnessed at the time of the February policy has become accentuated. CPI inflation excluding food and fuel in February was lower than expected, which has imparted some downward bias to headline inflation,” it said. Global crude oil prices have increased by around 10 per cent since the last policy. Inflation expectations of households as well as input and output price expectations of producers polled in the Reserve Bank’s surveys have further moderated, it added.

The RBI has revised the path of CPI inflation downwards to 2.4 per cent in Q4 of 2018-19, 2.9-3.0 per cent in the first half of 2019-20 and 3.5-3.8 per cent in H2 of 2019-20, with risks broadly balanced.

In the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy resolution of February 2019, CPI inflation was projected at 2.8 per cent for Q4 of 2018-19, 3.2-3.4 per cent for H1 of 2019-20 and 3.9 per cent for Q3 of 2019-20, with risks broadly balanced around the central trajectory. Actual inflation outcomes averaged 2.3 per cent in January-February.