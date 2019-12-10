Mismatch in data of transactions on e-tail sites; traders under lens

Tax leakages and concerns of completely parallel transactions being done by the traders outside the GST net have led authorities to engage in data analytics to identify possible evasion by GST tax assesses. Tax leakages and concerns of completely parallel transactions being done by the traders outside the GST net have led authorities to engage in data analytics to identify possible evasion by GST tax assesses.

Over a year after the e-commerce operators were mandated to collect 1 per cent Tax Collected at Source (TCS) under goods and services tax (GST), tax authorities have found discrepancies between the amount declared by traders in their monthly GSTR-3B summary returns and the transactions done on such online aggregators.

The value of transactions declared by such traders on online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal should have been ideally less than the ones declared in GSTR-3B returns, as the returns would also include offline transactions done by these traders, a senior government official said.

“With the help of TCS levy by e-commerce operators, we have found out that many of their sellers are selling way more than they admit. The transactions declared under TCS are more than the ones traders are declaring in their GSTR-3B returns, which should not be the case,” the official told The Indian Express.

GST authorities will now look into the zone-wise details of the discrepancies and approach the traders individually, the official further said.

Tax leakages and concerns of completely parallel transactions being done by the traders outside the GST net have led authorities to engage in data analytics to identify possible evasion by GST tax assesses.

Explained Tax authorities could go for zone-wise analysis For the embattled tax department, cases of transaction values declared by traders on online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal turning out to be more than the numbers declared by them in the GSTR-3B returns offers points to possible tax evasions. This comes over a year after the e-commerce players were mandated to collect 1 per cent TCS under the indirect regime. The zone-wise analysis of the discrepancies could reveal the extent of the mismatch.

Anti-evasion measures play a crucial role at a time when GST revenues have been subdued over the last few months.

Though GST collections in November (for October) rose by 6 per cent to Rs 1,03,492 crore after contracting for two months, the government is set to miss its revenue targets for this financial year. The GST Council has already raised concerns over the slowing GST and compensation cess collections, asking for inputs from states to review the overhaul structure of the indirect tax regime, which may include a hike in GST or cess rates.

As per GST provisions, beginning October 1, 2018, e-commerce companies deduct 1 per cent TCS before making payments to their suppliers.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs had said that e-commerce firms, whether domestic or foreign, would have to register themselves in each state/UT as the obligation for collecting TCS will be there for every intra-state or inter-state supply. Foreign e-commerce operators, which do not have a physical presence in a particular state/UT, were asked to appoint an agent on its behalf for the purpose of TCS registration.

