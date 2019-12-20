Minutes of RBI MPC meeting: ‘Rising inflation warranted a pause in rate reduction’

MPC members, who met on December 5, said it is prudent to expect higher than current readings over the next two or three months. MPC members, who met on December 5, said it is prudent to expect higher than current readings over the next two or three months.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has said there is a need for greater clarity as to how the overall food inflation path is going to evolve and “it is prudent to expect higher than current readings over the next two or three months” which warrants a pause in the sequence of rate reductions that began in February 2019.

MPC members, who met on December 5, said it is prudent to expect higher than current readings over the next two or three months. “Arguably, the slump in real GDP growth warrants accommodative monetary policy actions and stance whereas the upturn in headline inflation for the third month in succession after a quiescent phase of nine months calls for an opposite response or at least status quo until there is ground to infer that the food price spirals that are driving it are on the ebb,” according to the minutes of the MPC meeting released by the RBI Thursday. The RBI, which slashed its key interest rate — repo rate — by 135 basis points in 2019, unexpectedly left the rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent earlier this month, even as it slashed its forecast for economic growth to 5 per cent, its lowest in over a decade.

According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the surge in food inflation in last three months, driven up by a spike in onion and other vegetable prices, could be transitory. “It is likely to reverse gradually as late kharif output comes to the market. In view of this, even as current food price spike driven by vegetables can be looked through, there is a need for greater clarity as to how the overall food inflation path is going to evolve, as there is some uncertainty about the outlook of prices of certain non-vegetable food items such as cereals, pulses, milk and sugar,” Das said.

According to RBI Deputy Governor BP Kanungo, the current uptick in inflation driven by a sharp increase in food prices is expected to reverse. However, there exists considerable uncertainty on the food price trajectory, and the quantum of impact of unseasonal rains on kharif output would be known only early next year.

“The incoming data may also provide greater clarity on the growth outlook. It is better to wait and watch for the incoming data. Even as space exists for future monetary policy action, a pause at this juncture would help calibrate the appropriate policy response in future,” he said. RBI Executive Director Michael Patra said that it is prudent to expect higher than current readings over the next two or three months.

“This warrants a pause in the sequence of rate reductions that began in February 2019. Second, inflation pressures are rotating from vegetable prices to those of other elements of food and beverages. By current reckoning, vegetables prices can be expected to reverse by Q4:2019-20 as the supply situation improves. They can, therefore, be looked through while setting monetary policy,” he said. “The key question is: will the upside in other food prices reverse or persist, especially those of pulses and milk? If it persists, will it spill over into non-food inflation?” Patra said.

“In my view, it is prudent to wait and watch out for clarity on growth-inflation dynamics and gain some more confidence at this juncture before taking a decisive action on the policy rate front. In the meantime, there is enough slack for the markets to adjust to the rate cuts already made,” MPC Member Ravindra Dholakia said.

