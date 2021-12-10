Mid-air snag: SpiceJet 737 MAX returns to Mumbai

A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata operated on a Boeing 737 MAX plane declared a mid-air emergency Thursday and landed back at Mumbai.

The flight departed Mumbai just before 7pm and flew for about 20 minutes before the snag developed, upon which the crew of the flight decided to land back at Mumbai.

Boeing 737 MAX planes resumed passenger operations in India last month after being grounded in March 2019, following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. According to sources, a snag with the aircraft’s oil filter bypass developed.

“SpiceJet flight SG- 467 operating Mumbai-Kolkata returned back to Mumbai after take off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.