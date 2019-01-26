Mauritius PM wants Indian investments

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Friday said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Mauritius would be concluded soon and invited Indian industry to make investments in the island nation.

Advertising

The pact is expected to further facilitate and open up new avenues for trade and cross-border investments between the two nations. “There is a very strong will of both sides and without divulging any confidential information, I can safely say that we are on the same wavelength. The CECPA will be concluded pretty shortly,” Jugnauth told industry captains. “Obviously there are a few items which need further negotiations. There are as usual sensitive goods, particularly for trading goods and even on that I am pretty confident that we will come to a conclusion soon,” he said.

Highlighting the business potential Mauritius offers, the PM invited Indian companies to set up their regional headquarters in Mauritius. “See Mauritius not for what it is, but for what it can be. There are immense investment opportunities in Mauritius. The country’s jurisdiction remains attractive for potential investors, providing a safe and trusted regulatory environment,” Jugnauth said while addressing industry chambers in Mumbai.