Thursday, February 17, 2022
Maruti, Quiklyz tie up for vehicle subscription

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
February 18, 2022 3:15:10 am
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has tied up with Mahindra Finance’s vehicle leasing arm Quiklyz for its vehicle subscription program, Subscribe.

Under the partnership, Quiklyz will offer a white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user’s name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, for a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

It has also added the Kolkata market to its subscription program, MSI said in a statement.

The car manufacturer had launched its Subscribe programme in July 2020, as part of which a customer can choose to use a vehicle without owning it from a range of the company’s vehicles for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. (With PTI inputs)

