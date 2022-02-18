Maruti, Quiklyz tie up for vehicle subscription

The car manufacturer had launched its Subscribe programme in July 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has tied up with Mahindra Finance’s vehicle leasing arm Quiklyz for its vehicle subscription program, Subscribe.

Under the partnership, Quiklyz will offer a white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user’s name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, for a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

It has also added the Kolkata market to its subscription program, MSI said in a statement.

The car manufacturer had launched its Subscribe programme in July 2020, as part of which a customer can choose to use a vehicle without owning it from a range of the company’s vehicles for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. (With PTI inputs)