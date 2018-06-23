Markets stage strong comeback; log 5th weekly gains

After trading flat with a negative bias for the major part of the day, the BSE Sensex jumped 257.21 points or 0.73 per cent to finish at 35,689.60. After trading flat with a negative bias for the major part of the day, the BSE Sensex jumped 257.21 points or 0.73 per cent to finish at 35,689.60.

Amid mixed global cues and a late surge as investors snapped up healthcare, telecom and financials stocks, the benchmarks managed to end sharply higher on Friday. After trading flat with a negative bias for the major part of the day, the BSE Sensex jumped 257.21 points or 0.73 per cent to finish at 35,689.60. The broader NSE Nifty, after trading between 10,710.45 and 10,837, ended at 10,821.85 — up 80.75 points or 0.75 per cent. Both the Sensex and Nifty posted their fifth straight weekly gains, rising 67.46 points, or 0.19 per cent, and 4.15 points, or 0.04 per cent, respectively.

Market sentiments got a boost after data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who had been net sellers for the past several sessions, were back to buying mode on the domestic bourses. FPIs bought shares worth a net Rs 1,126.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) picked up equities to the tune of Rs 663.57 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.

Sun Pharma stole the show in the Sensex pack, rising 3.91 per cent, followed by M&M at 2.87 per cent. Others prominent gainers included HDFC 2.54 per cent, Axis Bank 2.22 per cent, SBI 1.69 per cent, ITC Ltd 1.67 per cent, Asian Paints 1.54 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1.53 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.33 per cent, NTPC 1.26 per cent, HDFC Bank 1.22 per cent and HUL 0.87 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

