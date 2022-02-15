Markets fall 3% over Ukraine, soaring oil

Domestic stock markets plummeted three per cent Monday, the biggest fall in 10 months, as mounting fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine triggered a global share sell-off and prompted oil prices to hit a seven-year high.

The Sensex dived 1,747 points to 56,405.84 and the NSE Nifty Index 532 points to 16,842.80 in the sell-off led by finance, banking, metals and realty stocks.

The Smallcap index fell by 4.15 per cent in the selling avalanche. Among major losers, Tata Steel was 5.49 per cent, HDFC 5.33 per cent, SBI 5.20 per cent and ICICI Bank 4.73 per cent. TCS, which rose one per cent, was the only gainer among large-cap shares as it fixed February 23 for its share buyback. The rupee fell by 22 paise to close at 75.58 against the US dollar as geopolitical tensions pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.