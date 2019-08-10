Market participants seek rollback of surcharge on FPIs, lower LTCG tax

In a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and finance industry players presented a series of proposals to revive investment sentiment, which include rollback of surcharge on FPIs, review of dividend distribution tax, lowering of long term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equities and easier Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for retail and institutional investors, sources present in the meeting said.

Sources said leading FPIs gave their suggestions to the government. “The Finance Minister heard all the industry players. All types of players — private equity, FPIs registered as trusts and companies — presented their inputs and suggestions on what is required on reviving investment sentiment. Most ideas were centred around course correction on taxation front in the equities market,” a fixed income player said, asking not to be named. While the minister heard the players, she did not make any commitment during the meeting, he said.

Equity benchmarks rose for the second straight session on Friday amid hopes that the government may take some market-friendly measures to jumpstart the sluggish economy and assuage investor concerns over taxation. During the meeting, it was also suggested that employees’ provident fund and pension funds should increase exposure in the stock market, which in turn would improve liquidity, industry and official sources added.

There was also a suggestion that the LTCG tax be abolished or at least reduced. They suggested that higher surcharge on income beyond Rs 2 crore, which was imposed in the Budget, should not be applicable on FPIs. The government’s decision on surcharge had impacted the market.

FPIs who participated in the meeting include Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Blackrock, CLSA, Barclays, and JP Morgan among others. Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty will hold a separate discussion with FPIs. Players from non-banking financial companies demanded further liquidity injection that would help them boost lending activity.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Vikaram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE, said the minister was “very receptive”. He, however, did not elaborate on the discussions. Nandita Parker, president of the Asset Managers Roundtable of India (AMRI), said that “Apart from tax surcharge and LTCG issues, we also brought forth ease of investing in India. We told them there is need for stable tax regime for the next five years.”

In the Budget, the government had raised surcharge on income tax from 15 per cent to 25 per cent on taxable income between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, and from 15 per cent to 37 per cent for income above Rs 5 crore. It would also be applicable for FPIs operating as trusts or as association of persons.

This is being seen as the key reason for the outflow of funds. Rs 12,418 crore was pulled out in July following the Budget announcements, and another Rs 10,069 crore has so far been withdrawn in August, taking the net outflow until now to Rs 22,487 crore.

Earlier during the day, Sitharaman said at a CII event that the intent of the government is to reduce tax rates for the corporate sector. “It is our intent to reduce tax on corporates”, she said, emphasising that there was “no second thought” on this matter, according to a CII statement.

The government would consider a uniform 25 per cent tax rate for all categories of corporates after there was comfort that tax revenues were on the upward trend. She said the government was also working on simplification of taxes make it convenient for the taxpayers.