Manufacturing sector PMI declines in June

India’s manufacturing sector growth moderated in June amid softer increase in new work intakes, leading to slower rise in output and employment, a survey has said. The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 52.1 in June, down from May’s three-month high of 52.7, indicating a slight setback in the Indian manufacturing sector. This is the 23rd consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark.

Pollyanna de Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit, said, “Gauges of factory orders, production, employment and exports remained inside growth territory, but rates of expansion softened in all cases as domestic and international demand showed some signs of fading.” In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

According to the survey, consumer goods was the key source of growth, where robust increases in sales, output and employment were registered. Modest expansions in production and new work were noted in the intermediate goods category, but jobs stagnated. At the same time, operating conditions in the capital goods sector were broadly unchanged.

Meanwhile, growth of new export orders also showed signs of weakness. “Also, a further decline in unfinished business points to excess capacity among goods producers; meaning that job creation may come to a halt in the near term should demand growth fail to revive,” Lima said.

On the prices front, June data continued to show only a moderate rise in input costs and enabled firms to lower charges. Easing price pressure might prompt the Reserve Bank of India to continue with its dovish stance in its upcoming policy review in August.

Meanwhile, activity in China’s manufacturing sector — the largest in Asia — fell in June following three months of growth.