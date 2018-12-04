Manufacturing sector activity hits 11-month high in November: PMI

With new order flows encouraged companies to lift production amidst strong demand conditions, the manufacturing sector of India touched an 11-month high in November, a monthly survey said on Monday.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index strengthened from 53.1 in October to 54.0 in November, signalling the strongest improvement in the health of the sector in almost one year. This is the 16th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

Manufacturers increased production at the second-quickest pace since October 2016, buoyed by stronger demand conditions and greater sales. “The Indian manufacturing sector continued to recover from ground lost in August, with November seeing the headline PMI climb to an 11-month high,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.

The expansion in total new orders was supported by greater sales to international markets as producers reportedly received bulk orders from clients in key export destinations. —WITH PTI