‘Manufacturing PMI rises to 30.8 in May, but still in contraction’

The rate of decline decelerated but was still the second-fastest since the series’ inception in March 2005, IHS Markit said. The rate of decline decelerated but was still the second-fastest since the series’ inception in March 2005, IHS Markit said.

Indian manufacturers recorded another sharp deterioration in business conditions during May amid the ongoing lockdown. At 30.8 in May, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained in contraction mode, but slightly better than 27.4 in April. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector.

“The latest reading pointed to another substantial decline in the health of the Indian manufacturing sector, albeit one that was slightly softer than recorded in April,” IHS Markit said.

Weaker demand drove output lower following April’s record decline, it said. Consequently, firms cut staff numbers at the quickest pace since data collection began over 15 years ago. In a sign of further demand weakness, new orders placed with goods producers continued to fall after April’s record contraction.

The rate of decline decelerated but was still the second-fastest since the series’ inception in March 2005, IHS Markit said.

Many analysts, rating firms and investment banks have forecast a contraction in the GDP in the ongoing April-June quarter.

Eliot Kerr, economist at IHS Markit, said, “The latest PMI data suggested that Indian manufacturing output fell further in May. This result is particularly poignant given the record contraction in April which was driven by widespread business closures.”

“Panelists often mentioned prolonged closures at their clients when explaining the latest reduction in sales. Weak demand from international markets added to the deteriorating sales trend, with new business from abroad plunging further in May,” Kerr added.

Anecdotal evidence suggested that global measures to stem the spread of Covid-19 continued to stifle exports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.