‘Manufacturing PMI improves on easing curbs, strong demand’

October 2, 2021 2:31:19 am
The country’s manufacturing sector activities improved in September as companies benefited from strengthening demand conditions amid the easing of Covid restrictions, a monthly survey said on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved from 52.3 in August to 53.7 in September, indicating a stronger expansion in overall business conditions across the sector.
With sales rising at a stronger rate, firms scaled up production and purchased additional inputs. There was also a faster upturn in international sales, the survey said.
