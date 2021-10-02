scorecardresearch
‘Manufacturing PMI improves on easing curbs, strong demand’

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved from 52.3 in August to 53.7 in September, indicating a stronger expansion in overall business conditions across the sector.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
October 2, 2021 2:31:19 am
With sales rising at a stronger rate, firms scaled up production and purchased additional inputs.

The country’s manufacturing sector activities improved in September as companies benefited from strengthening demand conditions amid the easing of Covid restrictions, a monthly survey said on Friday.

With sales rising at a stronger rate, firms scaled up production and purchased additional inputs. There was also a faster upturn in international sales, the survey said.

