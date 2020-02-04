Manufacturing PMI at 8-year high in January amid rise in production, hiring

Last month saw growth of new business, output, exports, input buying and employment following a sharp improvement in demand. Last month saw growth of new business, output, exports, input buying and employment following a sharp improvement in demand.

The economy seems to be showing signs of a revival with India’s manufacturing sector activity climbing to a near eight-year high in January, driven by sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions, leading to a rise in production and hiring activity.

Despite the downturn in the economy, the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped from 52.7 in December to 55.3 in January, its highest level in just under eight years.

Last month saw growth of new business, output, exports, input buying and employment following a sharp improvement in demand. Simultaneously, business sentiment strengthened and there were softer rises in both input costs and output charges. “Manufacturing sector growth in India continued to strengthen in January, with operating conditions improving at a pace not seen in close to eight years,” said Pollyanna de Lima, principal economist, IHS Markit.

India’s annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP) fell to 4.5 per cent for the quarter ended September 2019, down from 5 per cent in the previous three months and 7 per cent for the corresponding period of 2018. Many experts had criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget, unveiled on February 1, for lack big announcements for revival of the economy. The Economic Survey 2019-20 projected India’s economy to grow in the range of 6-6.50 per cent in the 2020-21 financial year.

While analysts were surprised by the sudden jump in manufacturing PMI, it is for the 30th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

IHS Markit said companies noted the strongest upturn in new business intakes for over five years, which they attributed to better underlying demand and greater client requirements.

