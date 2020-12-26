scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

Manufacturing cos see recovery with softer Q2 sales contraction

The recovery was led by iron and steel, food products, cement, automobile and pharmaceuticals companies, showed the data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the second quarter of 2020-21.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | December 26, 2020 6:04:01 am
covid-19, manufacturing sector, manufacturing sector recovery mode, RBI data, manufacturing sector contraction, economy news, indian express newsManufacturing companies reported sales of Rs 5,99,479 crore in Q2, as against Rs 3,97,233 crore in April-June of FY21. (Representational)

Demand conditions in the manufacturing sector returned to the recovery mode, with a softer year-on-year (y-o-y) contraction of 4.3 per cent in the second quarter of this financial year, in terms of nominal sales after shrinking 41.1 per cent in the previous quarter that was hit by countrywide lockdowns due to Covid-19, according to RBI data.

The recovery was led by iron and steel, food products, cement, automobile and pharmaceuticals companies, showed the data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the second quarter of 2020-21.

Manufacturing companies reported sales of Rs 5,99,479 crore in Q2, as against Rs 3,97,233 crore in April-June of FY21. The data has been drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,637 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Nominal sales of non-IT services sector too posted lower contraction of 14.5 per cent (y-o-y), led by expansion in sales of telecommunication and real estate companies. Sales growth of IT sector companies remained steady at 3.6 per cent (y-o-y) in Q2 FY21.

As per the data, sales of non-IT firms and IT firms during the second quarter stood at Rs 80,842 crore and Rs 1,01,353 crore, respectively.

“Operating profits of manufacturing companies increased on the back of savings in expenditure; operating profits of services (both IT and non-IT) companies also increased in Q2:2020-21,” the RBI said in a statement.

On expenditure, it said input cost pressure from raw materials remained subdued for manufacturing sector in the July-September quarter of the fiscal.

Meanwhile, staff cost growth (y-o-y) decelerated for IT companies in the second quarter, whereas it remained in contraction zone for the manufacturing and non-IT services sectors.

As per the data, with rise in profits, interest coverage ratio (ICR) of manufacturing companies improved to 4.6 in the second quarter of 2020-21 from 2.4 in the previous three-month period. The ICR of non-IT services companies remained below one.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement