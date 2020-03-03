Manufacturing activity eases in Feb; coronavirus virus fears hits biz sentiment: PMI

This is the 31st consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark. (File Photo) This is the 31st consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark. (File Photo)

After hitting a near eight-year high in the previous month, India’s manufacturing sector growth slowed in February even as “alarm bells started ringing for goods producers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak poses threats to exports and supply chains” and businesses became less confident about the year-ahead outlook for output, in turn restricting hiring activity.

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by IHS Markit, fell to 54.5 last month from January’s 55.3. It has stayed above the 50-point threshold mark, which separates growth from contraction, for over two years. This is the 31st consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

“Factories in India continued to benefit from strong order flows in February, from both domestic and international markets. The pick-up in demand meant that companies were able to further lift production and input buying at historically-elevated rates,” said Pollyanna de Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit. The strong manufacturing sector expansion seen in India at the start of the year was maintained in February, with rates of growth for factory orders, exports and output holding close to January’s recent highs. While firms were willing to step up input buying, hiring activity increased only fractionally.

While the latest survey showed the new orders sub-index, a proxy for domestic demand, slipped to 57.5 in February, it remained above the long-term average since the index was introduced in March 2005. That encouraged firms to maintain solid output. However, foreign demand and optimism were weaker in February than in January on rising concerns that spread of coronavirus outside China would affect major Asian economies significantly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.