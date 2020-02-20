Manmohan Singh: We have a govt which doesn’t acknowledge the word ‘slowdown’

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with former Deputy Chairperson of the erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia at the launch of the latter’s book Backstage: The Story Behind India’s High Growth Years, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with former Deputy Chairperson of the erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia at the launch of the latter’s book Backstage: The Story Behind India’s High Growth Years, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Raising concerns over the government’s refusal to acknowledge a “slowdown” in the economy, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday the real danger is that credible solutions won’t be found unless the problems are recognised.

“…The good points and the weak points of the UPA government have been debated and they should be debated because today we have a government which does not acknowledge that there is a word as slowdown … this is not good for economy. If you do not recognise the problems that you face, you are not likely to find credible answers to take corrective actions, measures and that is the real danger,” Singh said at the launch of former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s book ‘Backstage’.

Singh cited Ahluwalia’s book to say that the goal to have a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 is wishful thinking. “…Montek has also pointed out in his book that contrary to what the ruling group may say the $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 is wishful thinking. Also, there’s no reason to expect that farmers’ incomes can be doubled in three year period,” he said.

The former Prime Minister further said that to achieve a high rate of growth, there needs to be rethinking of the role of fiscal policy, fiscal development of the country and bolder tax reforms. “…in our country if you look at the real fiscal picture, the real fiscal deficit of states and Centre combined is as high as 9 per cent and that’s not good for satisfying our ambition of having a dynamic economy, growing at the rate of 8-10 per cent. Therefore, while advocating fiscal reforms, tax reforms, also increasing expenditure in the direction it should be, that is, infrastructure, health, education, defence, and all these activities require much greater attention than they have received in the past,” he said.

Singh said he hopes there will be a solid debate that will produce a better programme for carrying the reform process further. “I do believe that there is a need for rethinking the reform process afresh. A second generation of reforms requires new pathways and these new pathways can emerge only through solid discussions of the challenges that our country faces,” he said. Ahluwalia said that the economy and its problems are currently much more complex than 1991 when the challenge in a way was much “simpler” but it can be resolved. “…right now there’s a lot of despair. The growth rate is very low, it’s unlikely that it will go much above 5 per cent next year and compared to the targets we have set, like the $5-trillion target requires a 9 per cent growth…the situation was pretty bad in 1979 and 1991, but the economy was brought around. This economy has the capacity to respond… there’s enough expertise in the country to know what needs to be done. You just have to bring the expertise together and listen to them,” he said.

Ahluwalia said, “You can’t take ten unreformed banks and merge them into four unreformed banks and call that bank reforms.”

Former FM P Chidambaram said the economy was like a patient being wheeled into the ICU but stopped outside to be looked at by a team of incompetent doctors. “There is no aggregate demand rise, unemployment is rising, consumption is falling, credit is sputtering and yet the government says all is well…if every indicator is pointing southwards, how can GDP rise 7-8 per cent,” he said. The situation is not as bad as 1991 but close to 1997 during the Asian crises or the 2013 taper tantrum, Chidambaram said, adding bankers are unwilling to lend, and credit has been brought to a halt by vilifying bankers.

