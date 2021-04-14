Mandatory gold hallmarking from June 1

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 5:07:03 am
April 14, 2021 5:07:03 am
The government on Tuesday said it is fully prepared to implement mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts from June 1, 2021.
Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present. The Centre, in November 2019, had announced that hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts would be made mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021. The government had given jewellers more than a year to shift to hallmarking and register themselves with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
