Mandatory check-up: No Delhi HC direction to Centre and IRDAI

The Delhi High Court has refused to give direction to the Centre and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to frame guidelines for mandatory medical check-up of an individual before issuing life and health insurance policies, observing the demand is “devoid of merits”.

“We see no reason to direct the respondents (the Ministry of Finance and IRDA) to frame the regulations or policies or guidelines mainly for the reason that to draft a policy is the function of the respondents and we cannot even replace it with a better policy,” a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

It further observed that “issuance of insurance policy is a contract between a private person and the insurance company.”

“The terms and conditions of the agreement can neither be altered by this court nor we can add any term in the contract like medical check up prior to the health/life insurance policy,” the bench said.

The bench further observed that the IRDAI is a “statutory regulatory body and if there is any requirement of medical check up, all care can be taken by such type of authority which is constituted under the provisions of the law”.

The court’s order and observation were made during hearing of a PIL by an advocate Arpit Bhargava, who alleged that in the absence of guidelines for mandatory medical examination, the insurance companies were rejecting claims on the ground that material facts regarding health of the insured were not disclosed.