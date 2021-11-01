Major indicators point to rebound, but rising costs remain a concern

Though there is no ample proof as yet of private investments picking up decisively, a slow recovery of consumption post the June quarter — as signalled by assorted high-frequency indicators such as a steady rise in inter-state trade in goods and services, increase in sales by organised-retail sector and a rather sharp rise in imports — have amplified the feasibility of an all-encompassing economic rebound.

Aggressive capex deployment by the Centre seems possible thanks to a surge in tax revenues. The National Monetisation Pipeline, if implemented with gusto, could ensure government resources for investments will remain steady in the medium term.

The sanguine suppositions about short-term economic prospects and government finances could, however, go awry if crude oil, coal and natural gas continue to remain expensive in the global markets for a long period or become even dearer. Such a scenario could also dent corporate profitability, besides stoking generalised inflation.

While the RBI has stood the government in good stead by making available abundant liquidity, by keeping interest rates low and reining in the government’s borrowing costs, it could come under increasing pressure, given that its counterparts in key markets are resorting to winding down the liquidity overhang.

The growth of eight core industries during April-September stood at 16.6 per cent, as against a contraction of 14.5 per cent a year ago. The index of industrial production (IIP) grew 11.9 per cent in August, against 11.5 per cent in July, driven by a favourable base; IIP also rose 3.9 per cent from pre-pandemic (same month in FY20). With excess rainfall affecting mining, electricity and construction activities, and the non-availability of semiconductors impinging upon auto output, analysts see IIP growth to dip sharply to 3-5 per cent in September 2021.

–FE