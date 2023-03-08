scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra economy expected to grow by 6.8%: Economic Survey report

The Maharashtra Economic Survey report was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. Here are a few highlights:

The average share of Maharashtra in all-India nominal GDP is 14 per cent. (file)
Listen to this article
Maharashtra economy expected to grow by 6.8%: Economic Survey report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

1. In 2022-23, Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent. In 2021-22, it was projected to grow by 12.1 per cent

2. In 2022-23:

*Agriculture and allied activities sector is expected to grow by 10.2 per cent, against 4.4 per cent projected in 2021-22

* Industry sector is expected to grow by 6.1 per cent against 11.9 per cent projected in 2021-22

* Services sector is expected to grow by 6.4 per cent against 13.5 per cent projected in 2021-22

3. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is expected to be Rs 35,27,084 crore and real (at constant 2011-12 prices) GSDP is expected to be Rs 21,65,558 crore

Also Read |Role of data crucial for taking country’s economy to 5 trillion dollars & state’s to 1 trillion dollar: Fadnavis

4. For 2022-23, per cent of fiscal deficit to GSDP is 2.5 per cent, debt stock to GSDP is 18.4 per cent

5. The average share of Maharashtra in all-India nominal GDP is 14 per cent

Advertisement

6. As per advance estimates, per capita state income for 2022-23 is expected at Rs 2,42,247 as against Rs 2,15,233 for 2021-22, and as against Rs 1,83,704 for 2020-21

7. The average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for rural and urban areas in Maharashtra was 349.0 and 333.3 respectively for April to December 2022

8. Maharashtra’s revenue receipts (income) are expected to be Rs 4,03,427 crore for 2022-23 (Budget Estimate) against Rs 3,62,133 crore during 2021-22 (Revised Estimate)

Advertisement

9. Actual revenue receipts during April to November 2022 were Rs 2,51,924 crore (62.4 per cent of BE).

10. Maharashtra’s revenue expenditure is expected to be Rs 4,27,780 crore as per 2022-23 (BE) against Rs 3,92,857 crore during 2021-22 (RE)

11. As per 2022-23 (BE), the share of capital receipts is expected to be 26.5 per cent, and the share of capital expenditure in total expenditure is expected to be 22.0 per cent

Also Read
SBI
"Ill-conceived, biased", says SBI report on Raghuram Rajan's remarks on H...
SEBI unveils framework for adopting cloud services by stock exchanges
Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi, capex, capex cycle, capital expenditure, india inc, India Inc profit, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairs
Increase investment in sync with govt’s capex push: PM asks India Inc
Electric vehicles India
EVs will increase India's dependence on China for raw materials, battery ...

12. Share of development revenue expenditure in total revenue expenditure is 67.8 per cent as per 2021-22 (RE)

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 15:48 IST
Next Story

India’s money laundering rules to apply to crypto trade, says govt notification

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close