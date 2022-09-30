Lowering target, govt to borrow Rs 5.92 lakh crore in FY23 second half

The government has announced a reduction in its gross borrowing target for the financial year 2022-23 by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 14.21 lakh crore. Out of this, it plans to borrow Rs 5.92 lakh crore through dated securities during October-March, according to the borrowing calendar for the second half of the fiscal released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

This comes a day after the government announced an extension to the free food grains scheme for only three months, amid concerns that an extension beyond this would result in higher borrowing for this fiscal. With the decision to extend the foodgrains scheme for three months, the Centre will end up spending Rs 44,762 crore incrementally for this period, which has led to experts estimating an overshooting of the fiscal deficit to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore. As it is, the government is staring at an additional expenditure of around Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the food, fertilizer and cooking gas subsidies, which has not been accounted for in the Budget for financial year 2022-23.

Despite the additional estimated spending, the government has not increased its borrowing target as it has cushion from higher revenue receipts so far. The gross direct tax collections till September 17 grew 30 per cent to over Rs 8.36 lakh crore, while Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections are averaging at Rs 1.49 lakh crore a month this fiscal.

The government’s borrowing plan for the second half of the fiscal includes Rs 16,000 crore of issuance of sovereign green bonds. In the first half of this financial year, April-September, the government has borrowed Rs 7.96 lakh crore through dated securities, with Rs 33,000 crore issuance scheduled for Friday. With the planned auction for Friday, the borrowing for the first half will total to be Rs 8.29 lakh crore.

The Finance Ministry said it plans to sell dated securities worth Rs 26,000-30,000 crore per week in October-March through auctions which will end in the week ending February 24.

“Accordingly, the balance amount of Rs 5.92 lakh crore (41.7 per cent of Rs 14.21 lakh crore) is planned to be borrowed in the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23 through dated securities, including Rs 16,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) as per the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23,” it said. The government will continue to exercise the greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notification. The amount raised through this option will be limited to 3 to 5 per cent of the gross issuance for the second half and within the gross borrowing limit for 2022-23.