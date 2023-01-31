Despite low export growth, India’s trade deficit to stay manageable: Economic Survey

The growth in India’s exports is likely to remain flat during the next financial year (2023-24) if global growth does not pick up in 2023, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 31 said.

However, the Survey predicted that India’s trade deficit will stay under control despite slowing exports due to a variety of reasons.

India’s merchandise exports contracted for the first time in two years, according to data released by the government in October, which showed that exports declined 16.65 per cent in October to $29.78 billion. Imports grew at 5.7 per cent to $56.69 billion last month resulting in a trade deficit of $26.91 billion.

“Thus, the export outlook may remain flat in the coming year if global growth does not pick up in 2023, as indicated by many forecasts,” the Survey said.

However, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) may stay at a manageable level due to a variety of reasons, including India’s initiative on Free Trade Agreements (FTA), the Survey said.

“In such cases, product basket and destination diversification which India is taking through FTAs would be useful to enhance trade opportunities. At times when the base (global growth and global trade) is not growing, export growth will have to come predominantly through market share gains.

“In turn, that comes from the focus on efficiency, productivity, technology, and innovation. That game has to be lifted. Governments can try to open markets through FTAs. But, to take advantage of that is in the hands of private sector participants,” the Survey said.

Advertisement

There are “innate buffers to India’s external sector”, the Survey has said. The export of services, primarily contributed by software, business, and travel services, while remaining robust during the year so far, embodies a greater degree of resilience.

“India is cementing its position as the top remittance receiver in the world, with inward remittances projected to be at record levels during 2022. Accordingly, a large surplus under services and remittances would cushion the widening trade deficit. Consolidating an increasing share of non-debt flows in financing CAD over the years, net FDI flows remained robust during the current year, while the net FPI inflows turned positive in recent months. Thus, the CAD would be within manageable limits and eminently financeable,” the Survey has predicted.

It adds that high forex reserves, which remained at a comfortable level of US$ 562.7 billion as of end-December 2022, covering 9.3 months of imports, will also help in managing CAD.