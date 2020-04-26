Lost income to marginal workers is 0.41% of GDP for first 3 weeks of lockdown: Study on virus impact

The direct economic impact of COVID-19 has been assessed at three different levels: on lost work opportunities for casual labourers; livelihoods impacted due to reduced consumption of key services; and stalling of activity in formal economic sector. The direct economic impact of COVID-19 has been assessed at three different levels: on lost work opportunities for casual labourers; livelihoods impacted due to reduced consumption of key services; and stalling of activity in formal economic sector.

Quantifying the impact of COVID-19 on Indian economy under different scenarios, a study by researchers at IIT Bombay has assessed that at an aggregate level, the lost income to marginal workers is 0.41 per cent of the GDP for the three weeks of lockdown until April 14. The impact soars to 1.18 per cent of GDP if the lockdown remains in place until May-end.

“For an Indian economy of the size of Rs. 140.78 lakh crore (2018-19 estimates), the lost income to marginal workers is nearly Rs 58,000 crore (0.41 per cent of GDP) for three weeks of lockdown. The impact soars to Rs 1,65,000 crore (1.18 per cent of GDP ) if lockdown persists for two months,” professors Haripriya Gundimeda and Vinish Katharina have calculated in their study.

The direct economic impact of COVID-19 has been assessed at three different levels: on lost work opportunities for casual labourers, and also those who were getting benefit under employment guarantee programme; livelihoods impacted due to reduced consumption of some key services such as entertainment, eating out etc; and lastly, stalling of activity in formal economic sector.

“The estimates suggest wide variation in the values across the districts and states depending upon their dependence on these services and the structure of the state economy. However, at an aggregate level, for an Indian economy of the size of Rs140.78 lakh crore (2018-19 estimates), the lost income to marginal workers is nearly Rs 1,16,160 crore (0.83 per cent of GDP) for 42 weeks of lockdown. Not unexpectedly, the most impact is to the marginal workers from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, forming the top five states, as they forgo nearly 45 per cent of this total income,” it said.

It added, “The corresponding figures for lost consumption expenditure are Rs 2,21,084 crore (0.79 per cent) for 42 days. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states affected by this, again forming nearly 45 per cent of the lost expenditure. Regarding lost GSDP due to lockdown, the figures are Rs 1,18,756 crore (8.43 per cent) of GDP for 42 days lockdown. As expected,Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka suffer most with a nearly 47 per cent hit is GSDP.”

However, these estimates reflect only the direct impact on the economic sector, the social sector, and the household consumption sector but not the aftermath of the pandemic – the financial anguish, bankruptcies, and increased unemployment, said Gundimeda.

The study is part of a bigger study ‘COMMAND: Collaboration for Multi-Model Analysis of Infectious Diseases’, involving several researchers at IIT Bombay in collaboration with HRD Ministry, with support from researchers in IIT Gandhinagar, ICMR and Visva-Bharati University.

