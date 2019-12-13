Likely GST hike, post corporate tax cut, signals govt’s shift in stance

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

With the Centre setting the stage for a hike in goods and services tax (GST) levies, three months after corporate tax rates were sharply cut, the stage appears to be set for flipping a fundamental tenet of taxation — that of a direct tax, despite being a progressive levy, being cut even as an indirect tax, a regressive levy, now appears all set to be hiked.

This comes less than six months after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had, on the completion of two years of GST, asserted in a blogpost that “the direct tax is a progressive tax. The more you earn, the more you pay. An indirect tax is a regressive tax. In the pre-GST regime, the rich and the poor, on various commodities, paid the same tax…” The move to revise upwards the GST levies comes less than 12 months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed to efforts by the NDA government to push items down GST rate slabs in order to make it “as simple and as convenient” as possible, with all things related to the common man being moved to “18 per cent or below”.

At the December 18 meeting of the GST Council, the stage is being set for deliberations on hiking the compensation cess and rejigging tax slabs and rates on items to counter the flagging GST revenues. The Centre is already behind on its schedule of GST compensation cess payouts to states, an issue that has caused considerable friction between the two sides.

In October, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey in an interview to The Indian Express said rate rationalisation can be done in many items, but rate stability is also important. “There are many items where certain rationalisation can be done. However, there is also a point that how frequently you should go and change the rates, some stability to settle down is also very-very important. Industry must be sure that this is the kind of a tax rate which should be there, and should prevail over a certain time, so that they can plan their business accordingly.”

States have already raised concerns of any major tinkering of the slabs, especially the lower tax slab and exempted items, saying that revenue gain from any such rate hike has to be substantial and not cause inconvenience to the common man. Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal told this newspaper that “knee-jerk reactions” such as a cut in GST rates before elections (Gujarat polls) and a hike in rates in times of revenue slowdown are both detrimental. Bihar’s Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi told this newspaper that as of now, the scope to increase rates is very “limited”. “This is a sensitive issue and all states need to be on board. It is to be seen what will help in raising revenues without hurting the sentiment of the common man,” he said.

According to experts, raising the lower tax slab, while improving revenues, will hit sections of the society struggling with income stagnancy, especially at a time when there is a consumption slowdown. “Raising the lower tax slab will certainly raise revenues but will hit precisely those sections of the society whose incomes are not going up”, Pronab Sen, country director for the India Programme of the International Growth Centre and former Chief Statistician of India said. “The rate hikes will come but that should come later, this is not the right time. At this point of time, the focus should be on reviving the economy, a rate hike will simply push it downwards. You will be trying to fix your Budget at the expense of the economy,” Sen said.

Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, who, in 2015, submitted the report on the ‘Revenue Neutral Rate and Structure of Rates’ for the GST, Wednesday said though there was a strong case for simplifying GST rate structure, this is “not the time” to raise taxes. “There is talk that at the next GST Council meeting of raising GST rates, I think that would be really the wrong time. There is a strong case for simplifying the GST rate structure… but this is not the time to raise taxes because we know when an economy is in a recession you don’t want to aggravate it by tightening further…,” he said, adding that a personal income tax cut will also be bad idea.

