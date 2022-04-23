‘LIC valuation down by half ahead of IPO’

Written by Prasanta Sahu & Ruchit Purohit

The Centre has reconciled to a much lower valuation of around Rs 6 trillion for LIC ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) though its budget estimate for FY22 indicated the state-run insurer was seen as worth around twice that amount by its owner.

The valuation of the insurance behemoth is “veering towards 1.1 times its embedded value (of Rs 5.4 trillion),” a senior official said.

“We are planning to file a final offer document next week if we are able to solve all these issues by the end of this week,” the official said.

The Centre would also approach Sebi for cutting the IPO size to less than 5 per cent, though it reckons a 15 per cent green shoe option to be exercised if the issue is over-subscribed would take the sale to 5 per cent or even slightly higher.

The move follows feedback from institutional investors, who cited how similar entities were valued globally, but is also influenced by a sustained trend of capital outflows following the war.