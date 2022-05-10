LIC IPO subscribed 2.95 times on final day; spotlight on self reliance: DIPAM

The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received good response from investors, with the offer being subscribed 2.95 times (295 per cent) on the final day of the offer period.

The IPO received bids for 47.83 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band of Rs 949, the IPO would have garnered around Rs 45,000 crore.

The portion set aside for policyholders has been subscribed 6.12 times, employees bid 4.40 times the allotted quota and retail investors 1.99 times, while the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers has booked 2.83 times and that of non-institutional investors 2.91 times. FPIs who were initially cool to the offer bid for 2.41 crore shares.

Bidders in the IPO will be allocated shares on May 12, and the insurer will be listed on stock exchanges on May 17, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

After the closing of the issue, Pandey said the IPO has met with tremendous success across all the segments. “Domestic investors have successfully pulled off the LIC IPO. It is an example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he told journalists, while responding to a question on relatively weaker FII response to the IPO.

“It shows that capacity of Indian capital market has increased substantially and it also shows that we can run our own capital market without depending on foreign investors…It is a fact that predominately this issue has been domestically lifted,” he said. The foreign investors are also welcome and some of them did participate in the issue, he asserted.

The corporation has priced the IPO in the range of Rs 902-949 per share. It has offered a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders and Rs 45 for retail investors and employees. The size of the IPO was cut from Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sustained selling by foreign investors sent the stock markets into a tailspin.

LIC mobilised Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors on Monday. Domestic mutual funds invested Rs 4,002.27 crore, accounting for 71.12 per cent of the total anchor book portion of the IPO. SBI Mutual Fund invested Rs 1,006.89 crore, becoming the largest investor in the anchor book quota. “Participation from tier 2-3 cities was high for LIC IPO. We can attribute this to the deeper agent and policy holder penetration of LIC. We have got a good number of applications from the newly formed Union territories as well,” said Girirajan Murugan, CEO, FundsIndia. “We are sure this will pave the way for larger retail participation in the Secondary markets as well as the accounts opened for applying to LIC IPO will be used for larger investments in the equity markets,” Murugan said.