Leaked by ‘mistake’ on IBBI portal: Aadhaar, PAN data of workmen in multiple cos under insolvency

Documents reviewed by The Indian Express, however, were still live on the IBBI website at the time of going to press.

In an inadvertent data leak, the country’s insolvency regulator has put out the Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details of the workmen of multiple companies undergoing insolvency proceedings in the public domain.

Officials aware of developments admitted to the “mistake”, which happened as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) was working on a portal to host details of claims by all creditors against corporates undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), to improve transparency in the bankruptcy process.

Government agencies have previously issued public warnings against revealing details of Aadhaar or PAN publicly as such information could be used for identity theft.

The Indian Express reviewed three separate documents uploaded on the IBBI website that revealed the names and Aadhaar numbers of 128 workmen and the PAN of 234 workmen of three companies undergoing corporate insolvency proceedings.

The Indian Express could not confirm the total number of individuals affected by the leak.

A government official aware of the developments said that the error occurred as the IBBI is currently working on a platform to host the claims of creditors of companies undergoing insolvency proceedings.

“There are cases where small creditors have said that there is no way for them to monitor their claims and companies do not have websites where such claims can be uploaded and tracked,” said an official, adding that the proposed portal is set to offer a space where the status of claims can be revised and tracked by stakeholders.

The official added that the identification information of creditors was meant for internal use by the IBBI and had been made available publicly by mistake, noting that the IBBI had already taken down some of the documents revealing sensitive information from its website.

“The issue will be resolved soon, likely within two or three days,” said the official.

