Lack of clarity on ‘illegal’ mining, delay in clearances ‘major’ impediments to sector

Lack of clarity on the definition of illegal mining as well as delays in obtaining environmental and forest clearances (EC and FC) serve as “major” impediments to the development of the sector, states a recent industry body report. States have been holding back renewal of leases for mines over unpaid penalties for illegal mining, and the move is “likely” to cause disruption in coal supply at a time when India faces inadequate domestic supply, claims the report.

“Following a Supreme Court judgment, ‘mining in excess of permissible limits under the mining plan or the EC or FC … would certainly amount to illegal or unlawful mining’, some states have issued penalty notices, for illegal mining, to several mining companies,” the report titled ‘Towards a Globally Competitive Minerals and Mining Industry’, drafted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), states.

Odisha has imposed a fine of about Rs 19,000 crore on iron ore miners and is demanding Rs 10,289 crore from Mahanadi Coalfield, states the report. Jharkhand has sent claims totalling Rs 3,273 crore to iron ore miners and has levied penalties of Rs 33,714 crore from Central Coalfields and Bharat Coking Coal, according to it.

“Coal India Limited subsidiaries, in total, are facing penalties of Rs 53,331 crore as over 60 of their mines have exceeded production limits set by environmental authorities … this comes at a time when India relies on coal imports due to inadequate domestic production,” stated the report.

“Financial dues of this magnitude will severely affect the financial health of mining companies — private and public sector. Further, given that many mining companies have not paid the penalty, states are holding back renewal of leases for such mines. This is likely to cause disruption in supply.”

CII’s report argues that there is a need to clarify that violations of mining plan, EC and FC will not be treated as illegal mining. According to it, ‘illegal mining’ should include mining outside the lease area, whereas violations in EC and FC terms should only be dealt with the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

“A high-level committee chaired by NITI Aayog vice chairperson and comprising Cabinet Secretary and secretaries of coal, mines, etc., has made a similar recommendation,” states the report, adding that the severity of penal action must differ for violations and illegal actions.

According to the report, a “significant” disruption in supply is also possible with leases for 329 merchant mines due to expire in March 2020. Of these, 281 mines are on-working, it says.

The report also states that the process of obtaining EC and FC is currently “tedious” and subject to “huge” time delays.

Only three of the 106 non-coal concessions offered were executed as of May 2019 “primarily” on account of EC and FC as well as issues with land acquisition, notes the report. According to it, obtaining these clearances take around 570 days, and “even reputed public sector enterprises” like Coal India Limited receive clearances after a “significant” time lag.

The central and state governments should “commit” and “strictly” adhere to timelines for grant of approvals and licences, the report adds.

