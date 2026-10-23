To better capture gig and household work, government plans changes to labour survey

The statistics ministry plans to make changes to its Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to better represent gig workers in its flagship labour market survey. Further changes have been proposed to understand the amount of unpaid household work done by family members and whether they want to do it.
The proposed changes, which are to come into effect from January onwards, have been outlined in a ‘concept note’ by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Comments and suggestions on the note have been invited by November 7.
As part of the revamp, households will be asked whether any member of the family worked with a digital platform such as Ola, Uber, Zomato, Amazon, and Urban Company, among others, over the last 365 days. This question will help create a new class, or what is called a Second Stage Stratum (SSS).
MoSPI began collecting information on digital platform workers – a subset of gig workers – on an experimental basis from January 2026. A 2022 report by the NITI Aayog estimated that the number of gig and platform workers in India was 77 lakh in 2020-21 and was expected to triple to 2.35 crore by 2029-30. Meanwhile, MoSPI’s latest Time Use Survey for 2024 shows that females above the age of 6 years on average spent more than four-and-a-half hours per day on unpaid domestic and caregiving services for household members. For males, the corresponding time was just 37 minutes.
The PLFS will also ask platform workers the goods or services they provide, whether they work for multiple platforms, what prompted them to take up platform work, and the major challenges they face in their line of work. Some of the options that are to be offered to platform workers for the last question include long working hours requirement, working in harsh environments like rain and heat, uncertainty of earnings, lack of protection from accidental injuries, and lack of social security, among others.
Unpaid household work
Meanwhile, more detailed answers are being sought to understand the nature of unpaid work that is performed by household members.
As part of the proposed changes, the PLFS will ask household members if the products they make and services they provide are for their own consumption or for selling to others. These include fetching water from natural or public sources, cooking, cleaning their homes, washing clothes, feeding and taking care of children, and helping elders, among others.
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More interestingly, household members will be asked whether they actively sought work for pay or profit in the previous 30 days, whether they want to do such work at present, and the main reason why they have not looked for such work. One of the options that can be used to answer the last question include family and household responsibilities.
The Indian Express had reported last year in September that experts had asked MoSPI to find out through its Time Use Survey if the unpaid work performed by women in taking care of their children and elders is because they want to do it or they feel it is their responsibility. Since MoSPI does not conduct the Time Use Survey every year, the PLFS is being used to find out the same.
Unpaid care work is seen as one of the most important factors that stop women from working. “This disproportionate burden of unpaid care work creates what is called ‘time poverty’, which inhibits women’s ability to dedicate time to paid work and acquire the skills necessary to seek better job opportunities,” an Observer Research Foundation paper noted in 2022.