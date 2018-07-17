June WPI inflation rises to four-year high of 5.77 per cent

Inflation is at the highest level since December 2013, when it was at 5.9 per cent.(Representational Image) Inflation is at the highest level since December 2013, when it was at 5.9 per cent.(Representational Image)

Inflation based on wholesale prices rose to over 4-year high of 5.77 per cent in June as against 4.43 per cent in May and 0.90 per cent in June last year, as per the government data released on Monday.

The increase in the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in June can be primarily attributed to the rise in prices of vegetables and fuel items, raising chances of rate hike by the RBI in its monetary policy review next month.

Inflation is at the highest level since December 2013, when it was at 5.9 per cent.

Retail inflation, which the Reserve Bank of India takes into account while formulating its monetary policy, had touched a 5-month high of 5 per cent in June. It is based on Consumer Price Index (CPI).

RBI targets to keep inflation at 4 per cent, (+/- 2 per cent), and its rise beyond this comfort zone will put pressure on the central bank to hike rates.

As per the latest WPI data, inflation in food articles stood at 1.80 per cent in June, as against 1.60 per cent in the preceding month. Inflation in vegetables jumped to 8.12 per cent last month, from 2.51 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in ‘fuel and power’ basket too rose sharply to 16.18 per cent in June from 11.22 per cent in May as prices of domestic fuel increased during the month in line with rising global crude oil rates.

Potato inflation was at a peak of 99.02 per cent, against 81.93 per cent in May. Price rise in onion was 18.25 per cent during June, as against 13.20 per cent in the preceding month. However, deflation continued in pulses at 20.23 per cent in June.

The WPI inflation for April was also revised upwards to 3.62 per cent from the provisional estimate of 3.18 per cent. ICRA principal economist Aditi Nayar said the lagged transmission of higher crude oil prices, an uptick in cotton prices and electricity tariffs, the hardening of inflation for manufactured products as well as an unfavourable base effect, led to the sharp pickup in inflation in June. —With PTI

