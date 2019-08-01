June core sector growth slows to 0.2 per cent; figure for May revised

Growth in the core sectors of India’s economy dropped since May, slowing to 0.2 per cent in June — a near four-year low, according to analysts. Overall growth has been hit by a drop in production in crude oil, cement, refinery products and natural gas, according to data shared by the Commerce Ministry Wednesday.

Core sector growth for May was also revised downward to 4.3 per cent from 5.1 per cent earlier.

Growth of the country’s eight core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — is a lead indicator of the monthly industrial performance. These sectors had grown by 7.8 per cent in June 2018, and their cumulative growth during the 2018-19 financial year was 4.4 per cent.

The growth in April was recorded at 6.3 per cent — the highest so far this fiscal.

Production in the refinery products sector, which holds 28.04 per cent weightage among the eight core industries, dropped 9.3 per cent in June 2019 over the same month in 2018, continuing the negative trend of growth witnessed in May 2019. De-growth was 1.5 per cent then.

Production in natural gas and cement segments also declined, registering a de-growth of 2.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Growth in steel production, which accounts for 17.92 per cent, slowed to 6.9 per cent from 15.3 per cent in May and 19 per cent in April. Electricity sector growth – which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the core industries – was also lower at 7.3 per cent in June, as against 7.4 per cent last month.

Production in crude oil segment continued to drop, registering a de-growth of 6.8 per cent. This is the fifth month that production has fallen over 6 per cent.

On the other hand, coal production – accounting for 10.33 per cent – grew 3.2 per cent in June, compared to 1.9 per cent in May. Growth in coal in March was higher at 9.1 per cent. Production of fertilizers also grew 1.5, up from a 1 per cent de-growth in May.

“The high base effect in the coming months is likely to have a bearing on the core sector growth in the coming months. Owing to that, we expect IIP to grow in the range of 4.5-5% during FY20,” stated CARE Ratings in its analysis of the Commerce Ministry data.