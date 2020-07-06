June: Against May, number of e-way bills rises 69.8%, value generated up 38%

Delivery boys wait for orders amid the lockdown in Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) Delivery boys wait for orders amid the lockdown in Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

After a three-fourth reduction in the value of e-way bills generation in the month of April, a pickup was seen in June, indicating resumption of movement of goods closer to pre-lockdown levels.

The value of electronic way, or e-way, bills — which are required for inter-state transportation of goods under GST for goods worth Rs 50,000 or more — rose nearly 38 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to Rs 12.4 lakh crore in June, while the number of e-way bills rose by 69.8 per cent from last month to 4.27 crore, data released by Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Sunday showed.

E-way bill generation fell sharply to 84.5 lakh in April from 4 crore in March, 5.63 crore in February and 5.61 crore in January. The decline was recorded in value terms as well to Rs 3.9 lakh crore in April from Rs 11.43 lakh crore in March, Rs 15.39 lakh crore in February and Rs 15.71 lakh crore in January.

The numbers have now shown improvement in June, inching closer to pre-lockdown levels towards the end of the month. On June 30, 18.32 lakh e-way bills were generated worth over Rs 54,500 crore, the highest since the enforcement of the lockdown, GSTN said. On an average, e-way bill generation used to be 20 lakh in a day across India. March had seen the steepest fall in e-way bill generation plunging to a low of around 0.50 lakh on March 25, the lowest figure on the first day of the nationwide lockdown, it said.

“It is evident from the month-on-month comparison of generation of e-ways bills, both in terms of numbers and value, that economic activities are on upswing and on road to recovery. The upwards trend means Unlock 2.0 is going to have more reasons to cheer … based on the current trend, it is expected that the cargo movement will further accelerate in Unlock 2.0, which along with other indicators is a healthy sign of an early economic recovery and stability,” GSTN said.

As per GST rules, the permits for conventional cargo (other than over-dimensional cargo) are valid for one day for movement of goods for 100 km, and in the same proportion for following days. The Centre had earlier in a notification issued on May 5 extended all the e-way bills issued before March 24 till May 31. It had also extended the deadline to file GST returns.

For April-June, GST collection fell 41 per cent to Rs 1.85 lakh crore even though m-o-m collections showed a pick up in June, rising to Rs 99,940 crore, from a record low of Rs 32,394 crore in April.

