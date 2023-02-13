July’s rate revisions, inflation and better compliance boost mop-up

As Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections clocked a 20 per cent-plus growth rate in this financial year, apart from the high inflation rate and compliance measures, another factor helped contribute a significant share in the buoyancy — rate hikes in July 2022. Around 3-4 per cent of the monthly gross GST collections, which have averaged at Rs 1.49 lakh crore, on account of the rate revisions undertaken in July last year, a senior government official said.

“No doubt you will have to ascribe some of it (GST revenue) to inflation. What that number will depend on (on several factors). We don’t have data to see as to what proportion of it will be coming from inflation. But certainly, there is real growth, as well as inflation growth. There is also growth because of increased tax rates in July… it’s substantial. It will be at least 3-4 per cent overall. From a conservative side, if 24 per cent is the growth rate, then 3-4 per cent would be because of the increase, which will mean about Rs 4,000-5,000 crore,” the official told The Indian Express

The buoyancy in GST is because of three things – the size of the economy, the tax rate and the efficiency — that is not so much in corporation tax or personal income tax because the rates have not changed there. “Compliance measures have been undertaken, and compliance has improved because of it…which is why this growth rate is higher than the growth in the economy, which is in the range of 15.5 per cent nominally.

Vis-à-vis, we are having a growth of 24 per cent in GST. So where is it coming from? Some of it is coming because of the tax rate change, maybe 3 per cent or 4-5 per cent at the most. But the remaining 4-5 per cent is because of better collection efficiency,” the official said.

The GST Council, in its 47th meeting in June-end, recommended rate changes as part of the correction of inverted duty structure and withdrawal of certain exemptions in what could be a precursor for an overall tweaking of tax slabs and rate rationalisation in future.

GST exemption was withdrawn for ‘pre-packaged and labelled’ retail packs, including food items such as curd, lassi, puffed rice, wheat flour, and buttermilk, but items sold loose or unlabeled continue to be exempt.

Exemptions were also withdrawn for room rents: 12 per cent GST was levied on hotel rooms with rent up to Rs 1,000 a day, and a 5 per cent GST was levied on hospital room rent above Rs 5,000 per day (excluding ICU). Also, the GST rate for works contracts for roads, bridges, railways, metro and job work related to manufacturing of clay bricks, leather goods, and footwear was increased to 12 per cent from 5 per cent, and for works contracts supplied to central and state governments, local authorities for historical monuments, canals, dams, pipelines, plants for water supply etc. was hiked to 18 per cent from 12 per cent. The rate changes came into effect on July 18.

Advertisement

Monthly GST collections were recorded at Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August (for sales in July), which then increased to Rs 1.47 lakh crore in September (for sales in August).

The latest GST revenue print is for January (for sales in December) at Rs 1.56 lakh crore.

Experts said that though the buoyancy will continue next fiscal year, the gains in percentage terms may not be too high.

Advertisement

“Rates for many services, including some categories of works contracts, were raised, and the exemption was removed for unbranded, packaged food products in July, which would have many items in GST fold.In December, the collections were at Rs 1.56 lakh crore, and usually, collections are not too high in December. So, this April could see the new record collection, which was last seen in April,” Abhishek Jain, Partner, Indirect Tax, KPMG India, said

“The buoyancy is likely to continue in the next fiscal, though, in percentage terms, it may not be as high as the current fiscal also, given the moderation in inflation,” he added.

The gains in GST revenue because of last year’s rate changes are expected to continue till the first quarter of the next fiscal year until the base effect normalises in July.

“If we see, we are seeing 20 per cent odd growth in GST (this year). Nominal GDP is expected to grow by 15 per cent, so buoyancy is around 1.3. Plugging of leakages and change in rates — are the two major factors that have helped GST collections to rise along with the inflation rate, which has added to the buoyancy. The change in rates in July will keep giving buoyant tax collections until June. So first quarter (of FY24), we’ll see buoyancy; after that, it will normalise, but then buoyancy in compliance and plugging of leakages will continue.

“For FY24, the government has assumed 10.5 per cent nominal growth, considering that it will continue, so even if buoyancy goes down from 1.3 to 1.2, there will be an increase in GST collections which will be in line with the assumption of the GST growth in FY24. However, if nominal GDP growth goes down, there will be some hit,” Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings, said.